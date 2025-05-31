Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,634,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.42% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.0%

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.