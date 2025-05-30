111 Capital Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after buying an additional 123,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $72,371.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,585.65. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $866,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,496,012.53. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,252. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

