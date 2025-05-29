Marotta Asset Management Increases Holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

