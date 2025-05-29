Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 427,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.