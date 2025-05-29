iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,739,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. DORVAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 199,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGEB opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

