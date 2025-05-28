Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $449,288,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 54.30%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

