Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 103,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,101,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CRS stock opened at $238.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $95.17 and a 1 year high of $238.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

