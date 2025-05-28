BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after buying an additional 3,147,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

