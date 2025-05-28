Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

