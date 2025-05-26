WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after acquiring an additional 226,138 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.77.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

