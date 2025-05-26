Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $261.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

