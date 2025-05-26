Putney Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 961.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

IDV stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

