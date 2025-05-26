Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

