Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 1,127 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after buying an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $544,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $335.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.31 and its 200 day moving average is $302.67.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

