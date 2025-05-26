Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Linde by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. The trade was a 65.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $458.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

