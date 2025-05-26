Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $105,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $539.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.15 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.09.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This trade represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

