Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 5,822 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1,293.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

