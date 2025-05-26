Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 653.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $199.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.30. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.