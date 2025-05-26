Putney Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 225 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 417.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at $47,745,481.08. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $2,966,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,389.08. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 584,867 shares of company stock valued at $60,517,652. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 1.0%

DDOG opened at $114.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.44, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

