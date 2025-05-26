Putney Financial Group LLC Invests $66,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SAP by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $3,730,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SAP by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $294.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.56. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $303.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

