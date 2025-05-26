Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after buying an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after acquiring an additional 539,279 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

