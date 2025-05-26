Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIFree Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.15 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

