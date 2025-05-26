iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,802,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

