iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 182,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

