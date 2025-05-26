Ascent Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.