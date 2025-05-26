Ascent Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $127.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

