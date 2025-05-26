Ascent Group LLC Sells 10,074 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.