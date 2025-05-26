Ascent Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $282.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.85. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.