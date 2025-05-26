Ascent Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $155,239,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,465 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 373,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $55,177,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $105,525.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,280. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,585 shares of company stock worth $2,485,188. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.62.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $189.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $179.33.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

