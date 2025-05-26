Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Workday (WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Westpark Capital from $315.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating.

5/6/2025 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $270.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.01 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

Institutional Trading of Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

