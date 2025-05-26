American Trust Sells 94 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Jabil were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Jabil Stock Up 0.3%

JBL stock opened at $165.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.68. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

