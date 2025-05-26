American Trust Purchases 9,126 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American Trust raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 283.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $82.62.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.