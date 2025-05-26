492 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
