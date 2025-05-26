398 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,716,000 after acquiring an additional 113,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $115.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

