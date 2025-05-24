Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,008 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.97.

TGT stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

