PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.67% of PROS worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in PROS by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in PROS by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

