Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.45. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 234,079 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

