Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.45. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 234,079 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
