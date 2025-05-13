Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $231.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

