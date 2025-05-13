Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.8%

CGDG stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.