BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,698,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,975,000 after purchasing an additional 780,451 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after acquiring an additional 318,463 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

