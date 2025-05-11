Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,142 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

