Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – May 8th

Walmart, Affirm, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or retail gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation activities such as hiking, camping, fishing and watersports. Investing in outdoor stocks gives exposure to the outdoor‐recreation market, whose performance is influenced by consumer leisure spending, weather patterns and environmental regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.12. 7,582,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,756,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. Walmart has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $785.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 8,720,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.41. 1,211,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,630. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.89. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

