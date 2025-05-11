CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,999,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 120,869 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 300,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 300,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,859,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $50.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
