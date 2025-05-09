Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 526 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $381,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

