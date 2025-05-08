TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$1,178,548.73 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Russell Mahan sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.37, for a total value of C$1,178,548.73.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$70.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.13. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$46.07 and a 52-week high of C$70.97. The stock has a market cap of C$72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.