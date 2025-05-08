TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$1,178,548.73 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Russell Mahan sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.37, for a total value of C$1,178,548.73.
TC Energy Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of TRP stock opened at C$70.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.13. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$46.07 and a 52-week high of C$70.97. The stock has a market cap of C$72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 76.37%.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
