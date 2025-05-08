UBS Group Cuts Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $38.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 1.5 %

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

PZZA stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.02%.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

