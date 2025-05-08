Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT). In a filing disclosed on May 07th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Target stock on April 11th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/24/2025.

Shares of Target stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 335,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.37.

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

