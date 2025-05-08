Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT). In a filing disclosed on May 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alkami Technology stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) on 5/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) on 4/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DOW (NYSE:DOW) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) on 4/29/2025.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Alkami Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,187,000 after buying an additional 843,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth $78,878,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.