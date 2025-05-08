Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB). In a filing disclosed on May 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W. R. Berkley stock on April 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) on 5/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) on 4/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DOW (NYSE:DOW) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) on 4/29/2025.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.