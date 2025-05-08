Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). In a filing disclosed on May 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Molina Healthcare stock on April 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) on 5/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) on 4/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DOW (NYSE:DOW) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) on 4/29/2025.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $326.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $365.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,169 shares of company stock worth $28,520,995 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

